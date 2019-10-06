Donna was born in Albuquerque New Mexico on July 29, 1939, and passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2019. Her parents, Wilma and Don Needham moved the family to Fresno when she was 3. Her father's job took them to the Bay Area for a period of time, but they returned to Fresno where she attended Hamilton Junior High and graduated from Fresno High in 1957. Donna is a graduate of Fresno State with a degree in Business Administration. She worked 27 years for McMahan's Furniture Stores where she was the Collection Supervisor for the Valley Division. In 1986 she started her own company, Collectibles Management Resources with business partner Pat Wallace, and remained active in the day to day operations until the time of her death. Donna was a Bay Area sports fan. She loved the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors and she taped and then watched every game. She supported women's college sports and was a Fresno States Women's Basketball seasons ticket holder. Donna also enjoyed attending Roger Rocka's Dinner Theatre, Broadway in Fresno and the Town Hall Lecture Series. And of course she always looked forward to the monthly poker game with the girls. Donna was loved by her family and is deeply missed by her daughter Robyn (Jeff) Krebs, brother Michael (Jan) Needham, nephew Dustin Needham (Raquel) and nieces Taylor (Max) Pudans and Shannon Needham. She also had a large and loving extended family including her best friend of more than 40 years Pat Wallace, the entire Riley Klan, and her CMR family who miss her presence every day. There will be a celebration of her life on October 10 th at 2:30 at Pardini's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292