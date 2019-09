In loving memory of Donna M. Poe, who passed away on Friday, August 23. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. For those of us who were blessed with her presence, her departure has left a void in our lives which will be hard to fill.

'Till we see each other again, you will always be in our hearts. Donna is survived by her children, Kim, Kristy, and Kory; son-in-laws, Paul and Jim; granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa; and great grandchildren, Logan, Emma, Alexander, and Lyla.