Dora E. de la Laing, age 102, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert M. de la Laing, her brothers Paul and Richard Johnson. She is survived by her daughters Valerie Mitchell and Wendy Negri, son in laws Larry Hayden and Don Negri, 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dora and Gib raised several German Shepherd dogs and were active in the local S.P.C.A., where she taught obedience classes. She also volunteered at senior homes with her therapy dogs
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 9, 2020