Dorice Fannon

June 15, 1934 - November 30, 2020

Fresno, California - Dorice passed away on Dec. 30th, while in the St. Agnes Hospital. She suffered from heart and kidney disease. She was preceded in passing by her husband Clyde and daughter, Karen Harris. Dorice is survived by 2 sons; John and his wife Gayle, Michael and his wife Nannette. Dorice has 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

Dorice was born in Waco Texas but lived most of her life in Firebaugh Ca. She married Clyde in 1952. They started their family business, Firebaugh TV, in 1960.

Dorice and Clyde were involved in local politics for years. They were invited to and attended President Bill Clinton's inauguration in 1993. Dorice was very active in community events and local charities.

After moving to Fresno and her husband's passing, she lived her last years at the Atria Retirement Community. She had many close friends and participated in various committees and charitable programs. She loved her family and friends. She never complained about her illness. Even in her last days, she always told people she was feeling fine or doing better.

Dorice will be laid to rest this week, with her husband, at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Ca.





