Doris Jean Hansen, age 88, died July 31, 2020 due to complications of dementia and is now at peace in heaven. She was born October 3, 1931 in Elmhurst, IL to Josephine and Richard Paige. The family moved to Fresno, CA in the 1940's. She was predeceased by her parents; in-laws Mabel and Chester Hansen Sr.; brother, Richard Paige; and brother-in-law Robert Hansen. Doris is already missed by her husband and friend of over 69 years, Chet Hansen; son Richard (Virginia) Hansen and daughter Kelly (Michael) Odell; sister-in-law Janice Hansen; and an amazing, loving tribe of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. A 1949 graduate of Fresno High School, Doris met Chet at Millerton Lake while at a boat race... she was with another boy (but that was their last date!) She and Chet were married a few months later in November of 1950; Chet shipped out immediately with the Marines to Korea. He returned 8 months later, having been wounded in combat, and just in time for the birth of Richard in August 1951; Kelly arrived 6 years later. Doris had a wide variety of interests and passions over the years including: autocrossing-she was the 'Autocross Mom' for many; the PTA; race walking; playing bridge and Canasta; Chet's sous chef; travel, especially trips to the coast, and always a photo with every statue encountered; crocheting; competing on the Chili Cook-Off circuit; garage saling with Jan; she was great with numbers, loved words and correcting our grammar; attending live theater and concerts; camping; Lance Armstrong and the Tour de France; kite flying; a great cup of coffee and a glass of wine; cheering on the Bulldogs; films-not movies; stained glass window crafting; jigsaw puzzles; and especially her family. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 2000, serving Him at University Presbyterian Church including singing in the choir, Clippers, and PW. Doris knew how to throw a great party, was witty and had a great sense of humor, always set a beautiful table, and made Christmas a magical event with her spectacular Christmas trees and thoughtful gifts. She was classy, spunky, unassuming, kind, had great style and was best known for her "chunky" silver jewelry and scarves. Her vocation during her working years was varied also. She was a switchboard operator; homemaker; Office Manager at Foreign Motor Sales; an integral part of two family businesses-The Pit Stop and Bob's Village Hobby; and spent 22 years at Fresno City College-first in the Listening Center and then in the Library. One of her proudest achievements was as a contract negotiator for the classified employees at State Center Community College District. She was most proud, however, of her titles as wife, Mom, Aunt, Grandma, GG.ma and GGG.ma. A private interment service will be held on Sunday August 30, 2020 at University Presbyterian Church, followed at 10:30 am by a drive-by Celebration of Life, 1776 E. Roberts Avenue, Fresno, CA Donations may be made in Doris' name and memory to SCCC Foundation/1171 Fulton Street-2nd Floor/Fresno, CA 93721/Mabel B. Hansen Memorial Scholarship.

