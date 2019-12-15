Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris R. Edmonds. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Service 11:00 AM Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, December 9, 2019, Doris R. Edmonds, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 98. Along with her husband, Albert R. Edmonds, they owned and operated Edmonds Jewelers, and H. Lawrence & Co. Jewelers in Fresno from 1947 until she retired in 2005, at the age of 85. Doris had a passion for travel, and traveled the world with her family. She loved her work, spending time in her beloved Carmel, and playing cards; including bridge, gin and blackjack. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Albert R. Edmonds, her brother Murray Rubinow, and her partner of 23 years, Norman J. Klampert. She is survived by her 3 children: her son Harvey L. Edmonds, M.D.; and his children Zachary Edmonds M.D., Oliver Edmonds, Alexandra Edmonds & Maximilian Edmonds. Her daughter, Linda Edmonds; and her children Jeremy Teissere Ph.D., & Anthony Pacini; and her daughter Gina Edmonds Rodgers; and her son Barrett Rodgers; along with 5 great grandchildren. Services for Doris will be held at The Chapel of the Light on Monday, December 16th at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Love Mausoleum at Chapel of the Light. Donations in her honor may be made to The Arc of Fresno/Madera Counties. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 15, 2019

