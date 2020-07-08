Doris Sue McClelland, age 90, of Fresno, California passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Doris was born on August 23, 1929, in Lavaca, Arkansas to Elvert and Margaret Gantt. The family moved to the Fresno area in the 1940s.

Doris went to work at AT&T where she spent her career of over 35 years as an operator. She was an excellent cook and she loved hosting large family gatherings during the holidays and family reunions. Doris had an extensive family, with 5 Bothers and 3 Sisters, 2 Sons, Phillip and Kevin, 1 Grand Daughter, Katherine and 3 Great Grandchildren, Jasmine, Kaysha, and James.

