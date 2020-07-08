1/1
Doris Sue McClelland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Sue McClelland, age 90, of Fresno, California passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Doris was born on August 23, 1929, in Lavaca, Arkansas to Elvert and Margaret Gantt. The family moved to the Fresno area in the 1940s.

Doris went to work at AT&T where she spent her career of over 35 years as an operator. She was an excellent cook and she loved hosting large family gatherings during the holidays and family reunions. Doris had an extensive family, with 5 Bothers and 3 Sisters, 2 Sons, Phillip and Kevin, 1 Grand Daughter, Katherine and 3 Great Grandchildren, Jasmine, Kaysha, and James.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmlapazfresno.com for the McClelland family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations
2983 Tulare Street
Fresno, CA 93721
5592337267
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved