Doris Blanche Sullivan, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23rd surrounded by her husband and family members. She was born on September 11, 1934 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Helen and Neil Holmes. Her father helped construct Hoover Dam starting in 1931. After high school, Doris attended college in Reno and secretarial school in San Francisco before marrying her high school sweet-heart, Harold Sullivan, in 1955. Her professional experience included clerical work at Nellis Airforce Base, the Bureau of Mines, U.S. Forest Service and the Internal Revenue Service. Doris will also be remembered for her fundraising for the Ronald McDonald House, volunteer work for Saint Agnes Hospital and knitting beanies for premature babies. Doris embraced life and was a true Matriarch. She is survived by her husband, "Sully," of 64 years, her sister Carol Peckenpaugh of Jeffersonville, Indiana, her three children; Lori Brenner and husband Kirk of Hanford, Greg Sullivan and wife Allyson of Hanford and Bill Sullivan and wife Katie of Boise, Idaho as well as her six grandchildren; Heather Roy, Samantha Roy, Rachel Flowers and husband Deonte, Scott Sullivan, Daniel Sullivan, Andrew Sullivan and one precious great-grandchild, Anne. At Doris' request, no services will be held. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019

