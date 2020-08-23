DOROTHY BASSETT

Dorothy (Parker) Bassett was born in Hanford, California on July 27, 1929 and passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. A graduate of Hanford High School and Fresno State College, she was married for 63 years to the love of her life, Earle Bassett. After teaching one year, Dorothy stayed home to take care of her growing family. Dorothy loved her family dearly and was always thinking of other people. Later, Dorothy worked as a braille transcriber of Fresno Unified School District. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Earle, and grandson, Cameron Kiefer. She is survived by her children, Steve Bassett and his wife Vicki, Marjorie Miller and husband Wally, Linda Kiefer and her husband Craig, Debbie Cover and her husband Gary, as well as 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice
.