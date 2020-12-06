Dorothy Bissell
November 25, 2020
Fresno, California - Dorothy Bissell, age 106, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Dorothy was born December 5, 1913 to parents Knute and Jennie (Zamaroni) Lauritzen. She was just ten days shy of turning 107 at the time of her passing.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Frederick Bissell, son Gaylaird Bissell, parents Knute and Jennie Lauritzen, siblings Isolina Jensen, Anna Johannson, Johnnie Lauritzen and Ernest Lauritzen. She is survived by her brother George Lauritzen, son Bruce (Sue) Bissell, daughter Bernadette Ramsey, grandchildren Amy Hess, Kathryn (John) Dresick, Stephen (Peg) Bissell, Brad (Sally) Bissell, Jeff Bissell, Justin (Cheryl) Ramsey, Arrin (Tammy) Ramsey and numerous great-grandchildren.
Dorothy spent the majority of her life farming in Fresno County with her husband Frederick Bissell and son Bruce Bissell. She was also a longtime member of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. Dorothy always had a chair available at her kitchen table for "coffee" or a home cooked meal whether she was expecting you or not.
The family would like to thank the staff at Autumn Ridge Assisted Living and Ginger, RN, of Optimal Hospice.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made towards a charity of their choice
.