A mass to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow Ave. Fresno on Monday Dec. 16th at 11:00 am.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019

She had her Loving family, all four grandchildren; Patrick, Shannon, Brian and Colin Finn, her daughter Kathleen Finn, both sons, Charles and his wife Sherri Finn and Patrick and his wife Paula Finn, her brother Tim, and her husband Bill with her when she passed on.