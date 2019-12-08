Dorothy L. Finn age 82, passed away on Monday, November 4th, 2019 at Clovis Community Hospital. She was in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 6, 1936 to Vera and Ed Monaghan. Moved to Marin County, California in 1957 then to Fresno in 1965.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 58 years, William (Bill) Finn.
She had her Loving family, all four grandchildren; Patrick, Shannon, Brian and Colin Finn, her daughter Kathleen Finn, both sons, Charles and his wife Sherri Finn and Patrick and his wife Paula Finn, her brother Tim, and her husband Bill with her when she passed on.
A mass to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 East Barstow Ave. Fresno on Monday Dec. 16th at 11:00 am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019