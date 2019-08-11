Dorothy Henry

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clovis Veterans Memorial
downtown Clovis, CA
Obituary
On July 26, 2019 a very special angel received her wings, OUR special angel! Dorothy waltzed her way thru the gates of heaven into her husband, J.B.'s arms. She lived a full life of traveling, laughing and loving. Teaching Cosmetology was a huge part of her life, and to this day have her students that remember Mrs. Henry. Dorothy is survived by her 2 daughters, Norma Davenport & Thelma Alexander & husband Gary, 4 grandchildren, Christina Larsen, Randy Weldon, Travis Alexander & Joshua Alexander and 9 great grandchildren. Happy Trails Mom! Celebration of Life, held at Clovis Veterans Memorial downtown Clovis, Ca. Friday August 16, 2019. 1 pm - 4 pm In lieu of flowers please make donations to s.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 11, 2019
