Dorothy Rankin-Waldie
1939 - 2020
Dorothy Rankin-Waldie
July 19, 1939 - November 8, 2020
Fresno, California - Dorothy Rankin Waldie, 81, died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 after a prolonged health issue.
Dorothy was born in Ohio to Ralph and Ruth Rankin on July 19, 1939. She grew up in Santa Rosa, California and attended Santa Rosa High School where she graduated in 1954. She attended college at San Jose State where she met her late ex-husband Bruce Waldie. Dorothy and Bruce married soon after graduating college and had four beautiful children. Dorothy enjoyed her later years with pampering her grandkids, being part of an active church community and planting in her flower garden. She loved being outdoors with her dog Teddy and watching all the beautiful butterflies at the park. Dorothy cherished the time she spent with her kids, grandchildren, and her companion Robert Hewes.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph, and Ruth Rankin; her brother, Lt. Douglas H. Waldie and her ex-husband Bruce Waldie.
Dorothy is survived by her four children and their spouses; sons, Doug Waldie, Kirk Waldie and Scott Waldie, son-in-law Dan Gianopulos; daughter: Rochelle Waldie-Gianopulos, daughter-in-law Janet Waldie; four grandchildren; Michelle Gianopulos, Daniel Gianopulos, Shawn Waldie, Specialist Shelby Waldie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of Dorothy's favorite charities; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date once it is safe to gather with friends and family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
