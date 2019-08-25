Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Tucci Newton. View Sign Service Information Service 9:30 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Wyndham Garden [email protected] Airport Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy passed away on July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Dorothy was born in Kerman,CA on February 1, 1935 to Robert and Frances Young. Dorothy grew up in Firebaugh where she attended local schools and graduated from Dos Palos High School. Dorothy was married to Paul Tucci Jr. and had five children. Later in life, Dorothy married George Newton. Both preceded Dorothy in death. Dorothy has lived in the Fresno-Clovis area since 1973. She was a 22 year employee of Fresno State University, retiring in 1997. After retirement she spent much of her time doing volunteer work as well as traveling with friends and family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Larry Tucci (Edith), Teri Morris (Gary), Ron Tucci, Donnie Tucci, and Diana Moore (Bob). As well as six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Chooljian for his sensitive care and thoughtful concern for Dorothy. Services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on August 31 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Wyndham Garden Dorothy passed away on July 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Dorothy was born in Kerman,CA on February 1, 1935 to Robert and Frances Young. Dorothy grew up in Firebaugh where she attended local schools and graduated from Dos Palos High School. Dorothy was married to Paul Tucci Jr. and had five children. Later in life, Dorothy married George Newton. Both preceded Dorothy in death. Dorothy has lived in the Fresno-Clovis area since 1973. She was a 22 year employee of Fresno State University, retiring in 1997. After retirement she spent much of her time doing volunteer work as well as traveling with friends and family. Dorothy is survived by her children, Larry Tucci (Edith), Teri Morris (Gary), Ron Tucci, Donnie Tucci, and Diana Moore (Bob). As well as six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Chooljian for his sensitive care and thoughtful concern for Dorothy. Services will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens on August 31 at 9:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Wyndham Garden [email protected] Airport at 11:30 AM. In honor of Dorothy, we would love to see lots of purple. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Children's Hospital. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close