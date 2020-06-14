Henry Douglas "Doug" Hansen, known to his grandchildren as "Pops", passed away peacefully at the age of 87 with his loving family by his side on June 7th, 2020. He was born in South Bend, Indiana and later moved to Fresno, California to start his family.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Janet of 65 years, his son Mark Hansen and his wife Maria and his daughter Patty Ringel and her husband Paul. His life and legacy continue with his eight grandchildren, Jason, Briana, Danny, Justin, Matthew and his wife Katie, Jordan and Thomas, his two great-grandsons Maverick and Walker, and a great-granddaughter on the way.

During their 65 years together, Doug and Janet savored every moment with one another. Their two children kept them active with family vacations to the mountains and coast. With the arrival of their grandchildren, their love and fun continued to grow. Road trips to the coast, camping and fishing trips with his grandsons, golfing with his friends and date nights with his wife filled Doug's social calendar.

Doug served his country as a United States Marine and actively served during the Korean War. When he completed his military service, he began a career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. Upon retirement, Doug served his local community as an active member of the Men's Club and as a lector at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Fresno SIR's fraternal service organization.

In the coming weeks a private Memorial Mass will be held for Doug at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Fresno, California. His family will be having a Celebration of Life open to all friends and relatives in the coming months.

Donations in memory of Doug may be sent to: Optimal Hospice, 6780 N. West Ave., #101 Fresno, CA. 93711