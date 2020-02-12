Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Lee Jackson. View Sign Service Information Northwest Church Shining Star 5415 NW Ave Fresno, CA 93711 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Northwest Church 5415 N West Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Lee Jackson, age 87, went to be with his Lord on November 21, 2019, following a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 24, 1932, in Fresno, California, to Win and Bernice Jackson. Doug grew up in Reedley, California, and graduated from Reedley High School followed by Reedley Junior College. Then he enlisted in the Navy in San Diego, CA. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Sue. Upon his return from service on the island of Guam, he and Sue were married on January 17th, 1954 in Dinuba Christian Church. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. He graduated from California State University Fresno where he went on to graduate with his Masters in Education and Administration. Doug began a teaching career at Homan Elementary School where he taught fourth and fifth grades. He also taught at Alice Birney Elementary eventually becoming the lead teacher. He went on to be principal at John Muir Elementary. After that, he was the principal at Vinland Elementary, Fig Garden Elementary, opened a new K-8 school Toby Lawless, and Wishon Elementary. Mr. Jackson dedicated thirty-six years to Fresno Unified retiring in 1992. Doug loved to teach and was offered a position teaching English and math at an adult school in Kerman to recent immigrants from a number of different countries. He really enjoyed his students who were anxious to learn and acclimate to their new country. Doug's Christian faith was a big part of his life. He was an active member at Shields Avenue Christian Church and later a member and Deacon at Northwest Church in Fresno. He took a number of men through Operation Timothy, an investigative Bible study used by the men of Christian Business Men's Connection to make disciples just as Jesus commanded. He was also active in the Bill Glass Crusade by visiting and bringing Christ into the lives of prisoners in California prisons. He and Sue participated in Friends Outside visiting family members of the incarcerated and giving them support where it was most needed. Doug and Sue also supported Youth for Christ and Valley Teen Ranch. Douglas Lee Jackson, age 87, went to be with his Lord on November 21, 2019, following a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 24, 1932, in Fresno, California, to Win and Bernice Jackson. Doug grew up in Reedley, California, and graduated from Reedley High School followed by Reedley Junior College. Then he enlisted in the Navy in San Diego, CA. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Sue. Upon his return from service on the island of Guam, he and Sue were married on January 17th, 1954 in Dinuba Christian Church. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019. He graduated from California State University Fresno where he went on to graduate with his Masters in Education and Administration. Doug began a teaching career at Homan Elementary School where he taught fourth and fifth grades. He also taught at Alice Birney Elementary eventually becoming the lead teacher. He went on to be principal at John Muir Elementary. After that, he was the principal at Vinland Elementary, Fig Garden Elementary, opened a new K-8 school Toby Lawless, and Wishon Elementary. Mr. Jackson dedicated thirty-six years to Fresno Unified retiring in 1992. Doug loved to teach and was offered a position teaching English and math at an adult school in Kerman to recent immigrants from a number of different countries. He really enjoyed his students who were anxious to learn and acclimate to their new country. Doug's Christian faith was a big part of his life. He was an active member at Shields Avenue Christian Church and later a member and Deacon at Northwest Church in Fresno. He took a number of men through Operation Timothy, an investigative Bible study used by the men of Christian Business Men's Connection to make disciples just as Jesus commanded. He was also active in the Bill Glass Crusade by visiting and bringing Christ into the lives of prisoners in California prisons. He and Sue participated in Friends Outside visiting family members of the incarcerated and giving them support where it was most needed. Doug and Sue also supported Youth for Christ and Valley Teen Ranch. Doug loved swing dancing with Sue, fishing, camping, water skiing, making improvements to his house and yard, sharing his faith, and spending time with his family. He loved cheering on the San Francisco Giants baseball team and was a dedicated Raider Nation member for the Oakland Raiders football team. In recent years Doug co-chaired for the Greater Fresno Parkinson's Support Group and helped to encourage those afflicted by this disease and their caregivers. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sue, two daughters, Marla and Mindy Jackson, his foster son Von Goodin, granddaughter Meg Bateman, grandson Philip West, cousins and nephews, and many, many, friends. Doug was preceded in death by his parents Win and Bernice, and his brother Bill. A celebration of his life will be held at Northwest Church, 5415 N West Ave, Fresno, CA 93711 at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020. Doug's family wishes to thank the doctors who gave him wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Doug's name to the Greater Fresno Parkinson's Support Group, c/o 106 W. Paul Ave., Clovis, CA 93612; or to the Central Valley Community Foundation and on the memo line indicate "in memory of Doug Jackson, Fresno Parkinson's Support". The mailing address is: CVCF, 5260 N. Palm Ave, Ste 122, Fresno, CA 93704. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close