Douglas Melkonian

Douglas Hovigim Melkonian was born on February 23, 1950 in Fowler, California to Suren and Violet Melkonian and passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Sanger, California after a short illness. Doug was an identical twin to Dennis Melkonian and it wasn't uncommon for the two to be mistaken with one another. He was a 1969 high school graduate of San Joaquin Memorial. Doug enlisted in the Air National Guard shortly after high school and was an airplane mechanic. Doug's passion for planes continued to grow and he became a private pilot. He enjoyed flying his Cessna airplane and would periodically fly down to Mexico. From the time he graduated from high school, he went to work full time in the family business with his father and two brothers at Lone Star Dehydrator. He was a perfectionist and always strived to be the best operator. In the late 1970's, when there was a rain disaster, he along with his dad and two brothers invented a reconditioning machine which was sold to many dehydrators to save the raisin crop. One of his best accomplishments was when the machine was first installed, an elderly couple from Dinuba that he didn't know came to Doug and said that if he didn't save their crop they would have to sell their farm. Doug made sure they were the first in line on the new machine to save the crop. From that point on, they would visit Doug twice a year on Christmas and his birthday with a care package. That continued on until their death. Doug also took a great deal of pride in producing the best golden raisins in the industry. He enjoyed watching the next generation take over the family run business. Doug was notorious for being at the plant every day even when the plant wasn't operating. You could always count on driving by the dehydrator and seeing his car there. Doug had a passion for cooking in his spare time and was known for making his famous rojig and sausage. When the plant was working seven days a week, the employees could count on a home cooked meal from Doug and the family. He was kind, open hearted and always willing to help a stranger whenever he could. Doug is survived by his long time girlfriend, Carmen Vitale, his son, Adam Melkonian, his brothers, Dennis Melkonian and his wife Victoria, and Mark Melkonian and his wife Cheri. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Suren and Violet Melkonian. Doug was laid to rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the California Armenian Home or Hinds Hospice.

