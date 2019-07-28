Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doug was born in Vallejo, CA to Al and Jean Perry. His family moved to Chowchilla, CA where Doug, the eldest of three brothers, grew up helping on the ranch. Doug graduated from Chowchilla High in 1961 and Fresno State in 1966. In April of 1967, Doug and Rayna Jackson married, beginning 52 happy years together. Doug served as an educator in Central Unified, notably as principal at El Capitan Middle School for 24 years. Members of his staff recognized that Doug's leadership made them more successful teachers. Doug volunteered with Lion's Club and Boy Scouts. He was an athlete, coach, and sports fan. Doug enjoyed tending to the house and yard, completing each project Rayna envisioned. Doug and Rayna travelled across the country visiting over 300 national parks. He valued time with family; hosting gatherings, caring for his late mother, and helping with his grandchildren. Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wade Perry. He is survived by his wife Rayna, sons Gregory and Scott Perry, brothers Roger and Kent Perry, and sister-in-law Jeanette Perry and their families. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 28, 2019

