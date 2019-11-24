Douglas J. Phillips of Fresno, California died on October 12, 2019 at the age of 88. Doug was born in Franklin County, Iowa, and his family later settled in Grand Junction, Colorado. He served in the US Navy for 4 years as a hospital corpsman, playing trombone in the Navy band. After the Navy, Doug attended Colorado State University, earning 3 degrees, including a PhD in Botanic Science. While in Fort Collins, he married Judy Phillips and they had three children. The family moved to California in 1968, and Doug worked as a Research Plant Pathologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service in Fresno from 1970 until his retirement in 1991. They lived in Fresno for 46 years, where Doug took great joy in tending to his many fruit and nut trees, grape vines and vegetables. He grew beautiful orchids in his own greenhouse. Doug's other passion was fishing, and he enjoyed weekends on the coast, casting from the shore. Doug enjoyed an active retirement, full of travel and hobbies. He was a long-term supporter of the Fresno Philharmonic, Fresno State's basketball and football teams, and the YMCA's Sequoia Lake. Doug proudly served as a member of the Fresno Grand Jury from 2006-2008. Doug is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Phillips; daughter Melissa Dye, her husband Mathew Dye, and their children Andrew and Madison; and son David Phillips, his wife Cindy Phillips, and their children Emma and Katie. Doug's family and close friends will gather for an informal memorial on November 26 at San Joaquin Terraces in Fresno at 10:30 am
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019