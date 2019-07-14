Guest Book View Sign Service Information Neptune Society Charlotte 303 E. Woodlawn Rd Suite 4 Charlotte , NC 28217 (704)-665-4161 Memorial service 11:00 AM Morning Star Lutheran Chapel 12900 Idlewild Road Matthews , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Raymond Ownby died peacefully on the Harris Hospice floor of Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC on Sunday June 30th surrounded by family and friends. He passed away after a short, but valiantly fought battle with cancer. Doug was born to Glenn and Frances Anderson on November 22, 1951 in Redwood City, CA. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Fresno, CA in 1969. During his high school years, he enjoyed performing in local musical theatre productions. He joined the U.S. Douglas Raymond Ownby died peacefully on the Harris Hospice floor of Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, NC on Sunday June 30th surrounded by family and friends. He passed away after a short, but valiantly fought battle with cancer. Doug was born to Glenn and Frances Anderson on November 22, 1951 in Redwood City, CA. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, Fresno, CA in 1969. During his high school years, he enjoyed performing in local musical theatre productions. He joined the U.S. Army in 1970 where he graduated from paratrooper training school in North Carolina. Doug served four years in the Army as a proud member of 82nd Airborne Division. He also served in the National Guard, achieving the rank of Captain. He was decorated with an Award for Merit-orious Service, which was presented to him in Washington, D.C. After leaving the Army, Doug settled in North Carolina where he served as a North Carolina State Trooper. He also worked closely with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A few years later, he put himself through nursing school as he continued to work as a law enforcement officer in Ardmore, OK. Doug spent 30 years of his career as a Registered Nurse. He had a passion for work-ing in the Emergency Department. He was trained in burn unit nursing and was a Certified Flight Nurse. On three separate assignments, he served in the National Guard as battalion medic and nurse. During his retirement, Doug took great pleasure in assisting other veterans in navigating their earned VA benefits and services. He also volunteered as a seminar speaker for a variety of groups. His talks would share his experiences in law enforcement, nursing, some of life's more profound questions. Doug was actively involved with the Crisis Intervention Team of Mecklenburg County. In 2019, he was awarded C.I.T "Instructor of the Year." Doug loved spending time with his grand-children and watching them grow. He also loved to fish, especially from the Kure Beach Pier on a summer morning. Doug considered Fort Fisher Military Recreation Area at Kure Beach his "home away from home." And he was happy to invite family and friends to join him for a weekend at the beach from time to time. He is survived by wife Nancy Lastreto: daughter Emily Nicole Ownby of Charleston, SC, daughter Anne Beavers and her husband Drew, granddaughter Emilia and grandson Nathan of Raleigh, stepson Vince Lastreto and wife Naomi, and their daughter Leona of Apex, and former wife Debbie Kirkpatrick and her father Tommy, of Charlotte. Doug is also survived by five brothers and sisters. The family wishes to thank the Oncology Department of the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC for their kindness. The staff continuously provided us with the gift of hope. We also wish to thank the staff of the Harris Hospice Unit at Novant Health Presby-terian Hospital in Charlotte for their gentle and compassionate care. Finally, we want to express the utmost gratitude to family and friends who surrounded Doug with love and warmth in his final days. A memorial service will be held at Morning Star Lutheran Chapel located at 12900 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Doug requested that remembrances may be made to Hope Haven, 3815 N. Tyron St, Charlotte, NC 28206. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close