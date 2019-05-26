Douglas Togioka, a lifelong resident of the Reedley area, was born on June 15, 1966. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 18, 2019, at the age of 52. Doug was the 6th child born to Hiroshi and Mitsuko Togioka. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Sharon Morikawa and her husband, Jim, Diane Sasai and her husband, Glen, Jean Yukawa and her husband, Jeff; his brothers Wesley Togioka, Wayne Togioka and his wife, Jean; and seven nephews, one grand-niece and six grand-nephews. The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Kaiser Permanente and Hinds Hospice for their compassionate care and support of Doug and the family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Reedley Buddhist Church, 2035 15th Street, Reedley, CA. Dopkins Funeral Chapel, 189 South 'J' Street, Dinuba, California (559)591-1919