Douglas Wayne Smith

Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Douglas Wayne Smith, age 82, passed away at home on April 24, 2019. He served 5 yrs in USAF and 25 years with the CA Air National Guard. After retiring he was self employed for a number of years and gave a lot of his time to the YMCA and Tree Fresno. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, particularly-deep sea-fishing. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat; sons, Byron & Steven; grandchildren, Noelle, Rory, Maxim; great-grand daughter, Zoe; Grand daughter Vanessa and husband Al; sisters, Barbara & Edna. We will miss him always! There will be a Celebration of his Life at our home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, starting at 11:00AM to 3:00PM
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019
