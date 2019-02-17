Doug was born and raised in Fresno, CA. He graduated from McLane H.S. in 1971. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August of 1972 where he was a BT3 on the USS Brooke (FFG-1) an ammunition ship, during the Viet Nam era. He was honorably discharged in Sept. of 1976. He then became a mechanic for the next 40 years. He was employed by the City of Fresno (FAX) as a bus mechanic and retired in 2013 after 28 yrs. Everyone remembers Doug and his yellow 1973 Ford PU truck which he rebuilt the engine to have 500 hp. with the help of his son Doug Jr. Doug was diagnosed in Jan. of 2018 with stage IV renal cancer. He fought a year long courageous battle. Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Hazel Crouch. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 21 yrs, Connie Jo Quercia - Crouch, his son Douglas William Crouch Jr. and daughter-in-law Cynthia, step-daughter Julie Zack and son-in-law David Zack, daughters; Vanessa Alfaro, Ashley Crouch, sons; Scott, Timothy, his sister Donna Rodriguez, multiple grandchildren and his two Shih Tzu's Petey and Lacey. In memory of Doug donations can be made to Fresno Humane Animal Services at 760 W. Nielsen Ave., Fresno, CA. 93706.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 17, 2019