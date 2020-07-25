Duane Bert Harmon, age 82, died July 17, 2020. Duane was born October 25, 1937 in Tonasket, WA to the late Florence and Glenn Harmon. He was also preceded in death by his wife Elaine (Stern) Harmon and sister Raylene Heisel.

Duane received his bachelor's degree from the University of LaVerne. He was an elementary school teacher for the Fresno Unified School District for over 30 years.

Duane was an avid gardener and skilled craftsman with a creative energy that never stopped. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time in the old growth sequoias in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

He is survived by his daughter Bettina Harmon and her partner Ann Schwab of Denver, CO, son Erik Harmon of Fresno, CA, sister Glenda Newman of San Luis Obispo, CA, sister Mary and her husband Ken Aeschbacher of San Diego, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Camp Peaceful Pines 2301 Woodland Ave. Modesto, CA 95358 .