Duane was born in Nelson, NE. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering ('54) and a BS in Chemical Engineering ('59) at the University of NE. He served in the US Army, he was honorably discharged as a 1st Lt. from the 15th Signal Co, Fifth Army ('56). He married Gayle Anderson on 9/7/1957. They moved to Southern California where he started a lifelong career in the aerospace Industry. They have 3 children. In 1990 he had a change in careers. They bought a vineyard in Kingsburg CA, growing raisins for SunMaid and fruit. In 2002 they retired and moved to town. Duane joined the West Coast Men's Mennonite Chorus. Early in 2016, he and Gayle moved to Sierra View in Reedley. On Sunday, May 26, Duane went to be with Jesus, his Savior. A memorial service was held at Reedley Mennonite Brethren Church, their home church, on Friday 5/31 /2019. His remains were buried in Nelson NE. He is survived by his wife Gayle, daughter: Patti (Doug) Beach, Ventura CA, sons: Mark (Melinda) McCutchan, Boise ID. and Mike (Cheryl) McCutchan, Reedley CA. Continuing his legacy are 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in his memory to the West Coast - Mennonite Central Committee, 1010 G St, Reedley, CA 93654.

