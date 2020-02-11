Born August 2, 1937; died February 5, 2020.

Duane Norman McCormick was born in Selma, California on August 2, 1937 to Lawrence and Martha McCormick. Duane died peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande after a long illness on February 5, 2020. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Tina McCormick, his parents, and his beloved dog Sammy. He is survived by his stepchildren Ron McCormick of Fresno, Troy Slover of Fresno, and Andrea Slover of Pismo Beach, and his siblings Nancy McCormick of Ohio, and Judy McNabb and Michael McCormick of Fresno. Duane was a kind and loving person, who was dedicated to his family, and a loyal friend. He loved his family, which included his dogs. His dog Bella stayed by his side all through his illness as Duane's loyal companion. Duane was a successful entrepreneur in the agricultural warehousing and transportation business, and a member of Fort Washington Golf and Country Club. He will be missed by all that knew him. Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S. Cornelia Ave; followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 noon at Fort Washington Golf and Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA. Condolences may be left at www.wildrose chapel.com/obituary/ DuaneNorman-McCormick