Dudley Varner

Dudley M. Varner was a devoted son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend. Best described as a maverick, Dr. Varner was a brilliant and dedicated anthropologist, archaeologist and college professor for 50 years. Memories of our dad and his beloved cabin in Twin Lakes, CO are with us always.

"I guess he'd rather be in Colorado. He'd rather spend his time out where the sky looks like a pearl after the rain. Once again I see him walking, once again I hear him talking, to the stars he makes and asking them the reasons." - John Denver