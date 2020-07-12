1/1
Dudley Varner
Dudley M. Varner was a devoted son, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend. Best described as a maverick, Dr. Varner was a brilliant and dedicated anthropologist, archaeologist and college professor for 50 years. Memories of our dad and his beloved cabin in Twin Lakes, CO are with us always.

"I guess he'd rather be in Colorado. He'd rather spend his time out where the sky looks like a pearl after the rain. Once again I see him walking, once again I hear him talking, to the stars he makes and asking them the reasons." - John Denver


Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 11, 2020
Dudley Meriwether Varner, PhD
July 13, 1938 - November 29, 2019

Missing you Dad, today and always.
Maude Ivey
Daughter
