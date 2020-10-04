Dwight Douglas Minami was born November 30, 1943 to William and Yoneko Minami. He was born in Chicago where his parents were able to relocate after their government-forced incarceration at Poston War Relocation Center (Arizona) following the issuance of Executive Order 9066. After the war, the family returned to Reedley and established Wm. Minami Packing Co. which grew, packed, marketed and shipped stone fruit. Following his undergraduate education, Dwight joined the family farming operation handling marketing and sales, and eventually managing the business. Dwight earned his BS, MS and PhD in Agricultural Economics at U.C. Davis. He joined the Department of Agricultural Economics faculty at Fresno State in 1975 as a part-time lecturer and accepted a full-time tenure track appointment with the department in 1994. Dwight's true passion was teaching, as he taught more than ten different undergraduate and graduate courses during his tenure. Dr. Minami was active in many organizations representing California agriculture. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the California Grape & Tree Fruit League (now the California Fresh Fruit Association) and the California Tree Fruit Agreement. His extensive contacts and deep knowledge of the Central Valley agriculture industry created many internship and employment opportunities for students and alumni. As an active explorer and hiker, Dwight trekked most of the major trails in Yosemite and explored nature throughout the western United States. He was an avid sports fan, particularly following the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors. Dwight was predeceased by his parents and son Philip. He is survived by his son Christopher, brother Steven (Jan), nephews Jason (Wendi) and Darren, and grandnieces and grandnephews Owen, Willa, Neko, Will and Margot. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and with concern for the safety of family and friends, a small family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Yosemite Conservancy.

