1/1
Dwight Minami
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Douglas Minami was born November 30, 1943 to William and Yoneko Minami. He was born in Chicago where his parents were able to relocate after their government-forced incarceration at Poston War Relocation Center (Arizona) following the issuance of Executive Order 9066. After the war, the family returned to Reedley and established Wm. Minami Packing Co. which grew, packed, marketed and shipped stone fruit. Following his undergraduate education, Dwight joined the family farming operation handling marketing and sales, and eventually managing the business. Dwight earned his BS, MS and PhD in Agricultural Economics at U.C. Davis. He joined the Department of Agricultural Economics faculty at Fresno State in 1975 as a part-time lecturer and accepted a full-time tenure track appointment with the department in 1994. Dwight's true passion was teaching, as he taught more than ten different undergraduate and graduate courses during his tenure. Dr. Minami was active in many organizations representing California agriculture. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the California Grape & Tree Fruit League (now the California Fresh Fruit Association) and the California Tree Fruit Agreement. His extensive contacts and deep knowledge of the Central Valley agriculture industry created many internship and employment opportunities for students and alumni. As an active explorer and hiker, Dwight trekked most of the major trails in Yosemite and explored nature throughout the western United States. He was an avid sports fan, particularly following the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors. Dwight was predeceased by his parents and son Philip. He is survived by his son Christopher, brother Steven (Jan), nephews Jason (Wendi) and Darren, and grandnieces and grandnephews Owen, Willa, Neko, Will and Margot. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and with concern for the safety of family and friends, a small family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Yosemite Conservancy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved