Dwight was born in San Francisco, CA and passed away Tuesday, Feb 11 in Fresno,CA. Dwight is survived by his aunt Hide,uncle Art and aunt Annie,brother Jerry,sister in law Susan, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Susie Uyemoto,and brother Steve. Dwight grew up in Dos Palos and Fresno and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles in 1967. He worked at East Los Angeles College for 46 years in the housekeeping department. In retirement, Dwight enjoyed trout fishing, traveling and helping relatives and friends whenever possible. Dwight always had a very friendly and positive outlook on life which served him well. He will be deeply missed by all that he befriended. Our thanks to Kent and Joyce Yamaguchi both advocates for Dwight's care and comfort as he battled pancreatic cancer. We also appreciate the excellent care at Community Regional Medical Center, Dr. Amir Fathi, surgeon and Dr. Dennis Nakata, his physician. A grateful thank you to all the cousins and nephews and nieces that helped to make his journey a peaceful pleasant one. A heartfelt thank you for the complete and loving care given to Dwight over the past 5 years by the staff at Vintage Gardens Living Facility/Nikkei Foundation 540 S. Peach Ave, Fresno CA 93727.Any remembrances can be sent to Vintage Gardens. Memorial service will be held Feb. 22 at 11 am at Lisle Funeral Home, 1605 L St, Fresno 93721.A wake will be at Lisle on Friday February 21st from 2 to 7 pm.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 21, 2020