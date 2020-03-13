Earl H. Hughes was called to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, California on May 26, 1924. He graduated from Caruthers Union High School. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. He retired from the California Highway Patrol in 1979 after serving 23 years. He was an active church member. He loved reminiscing about his military and law enforcement days. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved working outdoors gardening. He touched many lives with his kind, caring, and patient way. He will be missed. Earl was preceded in death by: his parents, Earl and Ruth Hughes; his sister, Willetta Ennen; his first wife, Lucille Hughes; his second wife, Velma Hughes; and his oldest son, Joel Hughes. Earl is survived by: siblings, Marilyn St. Denis and Richard Hughes; his son, Mark Hughes and wife, Patricia; his daughter, Sarah Gabriel and husband, Michael; stepson, Robert Vogt and wife, Gloria; stepdaughter, Janice Trott and husband, Dwayne; grandchildren, Ryan Hughes, Kaitlin Standerfer and husband (Max), Kevin Hughes, Kellen Gabriel, Michaela Gabriel, Dylan Trott, and Shelby Trott. A service will be held at the Easton Presbyterian Church on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.