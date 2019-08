Earl was born to Conrad and Amelia Foss Spomer. He married Cathleen Aschenbrener June 21, 1947. He is preceded in death by Cathleen, Earl Spomer, II, Krysse Zupko. Survived by Connie Shelton, grandchildren Kelly Davis, Nick Shelton, and Earl Spomer, III. Memorial: for Mr & Mrs at American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First Street, Sunday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. Thanks to Chapel of the light.

Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019