Earl Wilson, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the United States Navy for 22 years as a naval aviator ("our Dad") was given unto the Lord on March 15, 2019. He was 80 years old and a father of three children and three grandchildren: Earl F. Wilson III (son), Mark R. Wilson (son), Meaghan P. Wilson (daughter), Mark Wilson (grandson), Dean Wilson (grandson) and Eric Wilson (grandson). Our Dad is also survived by Sarah Dent (sister), David Dent (brother-in-law), Steve Dent (nephew), Debra Becker (niece), Greg Becker (nephew-in-law), Cheryl Howe (niece) and Brad Howe (nephew-in-law). Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Boice Funeral Home, located at 308 Pollasky Avenue in Clovis. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at NOON at Clovis Cemetery, located at 305 North Villa Avenue in Clovis. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building, located at 808 Fourth Street in Clovis. A resident of Fresno for over 50 years, our Dad was born in Crane, Missouri in June 1938. He was the son of Earl F. Wilson ("grandpa"), who married Willie Leona Cheek ("grandma") in 1933. Our grandpa was the son of Timothy Sherman Wilson and Mary Eva Fairburn, both with roots that can be traced back to Civil War times. Our grandma was the daughter of Joseph Cheek, a direct descendant from the Cherokee Indian tribe, and Willie Colder. Grandpa and Grandma began their lives together in Missouri, moved to Oklahoma and then migrated to Fresno, California during the dust bowl, all while raising four children: Mary Lee Wilson, Willie Sue Wilson, Earl Wilson Jr. and Sarah Elizabeth Wilson. Life was not easy, and everyone chipped in to help make ends meet. Upon graduation from Central Union High-School in Fresno in 1956, our Dad joined the United States Navy and became a pilot. Initially our Dad was flying P-2s (a large reconnaissance plan with 4 propellers used to hunt submarines) out of Alaska. He then began flying jets from aircraft carriers at sea (i.e., a naval aviator). While our Dad flew several types of jet aircraft during his career, he logged the majority of his airtime in the A-4 Skyhawk and the A-6 Intruder, subsonic attack aircraft that performed low altitude bombing and strafing runs on enemy ground targets. These are the planes he flew during the Vietnam War. By the grace of god, our Dad was never shot down, but he sustained heavy damage to his aircraft several times while still successfully returning to the aircraft carrier. In the mid 1970's, our mother became mentally ill and was unable to care for us. Our Dad put in for a desk job and stopped flying so he could take care of his kids. While our Dad loved flying and loved the military, he loved us kids even more. When our grandpa passed away in 1978, our Dad moved us back to Fresno, California so he could help take care of grandma. He then served out the rest of his career at Lemoore, Naval Air Station, the place where his naval aviator career began. Our Dad retired from the United States Navy in 1979, he was 40 years old. In the 1980's, our Dad started the next phase of his life, and attended Fresno State, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After working several years for a local accounting firm, our Dad obtained his CPA license and worked as an Internal Auditor at Guarantee Savings and Loan in Fresno, before spending the majority of his accounting career at Fresno Truck Center. Our Dad retired in 2014 and spent the rest of his life tending to his grape vineyard (20 acres) in West Fresno. While being an accountant and a part-time grape farmer was not as adventurous or dangerous as his previous job, he was happy with his new career because it gave him the financial security necessary to provide his children with the opportunities he never had growing up. Our Dad loved God, this country, our family and his friends. We love our Dad very much and will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. May his soul rest in eternal peace with the Lord. Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

