On Thursday August 13,2020 Bud passed away at the age of 95. Bud was born on November 29,1924 in Oklahoma then later moved to California. There he met and married Elizabeth "Betty" Rudd and they spent 59 years together. They had three children, Barbara McOsker (deceased), Shelia Kilgore and Walter Rudd. He was a dedicated and hard working man who drove big rigs for 50 years. Bud is survived by his daughter Shelia and son Walter, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bud will be forever loved and missed. In his memory please donate in his name to: Dycora Memory Care of Fresno 925 N Cornelia Ave Fresno CA 93706

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 25, 2020.
