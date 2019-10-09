Eddie Nishimura was born on July 29, 1928 in Sanger, CA and passed away peacefully on Sept. 21, 2019 in Fresno, CA with the presence of loved ones. He was the youngest of seven children to Minetaro & Tsuruye Nishimura. Before he was interned in Poston, AZ from 1942 to 1945, Eddie attended school in Sanger. After World War II, he returned to Sanger to enter his junior year at Sanger High. After graduating from high school, Eddie proudly served in the Armed Forces during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He then attended National Schools in Los Angeles to study electronics. Eddie began his career in TV sales and service working for Four Star TV in Reedley, and Sid's TV in Sanger before opening his own business, Sanger TV and Sound Products. He is survived by his wife, Alice; sons, Garey and Brian; daughter-in-law, Erin; grandchildren, Sarah Jonathan, Nate, Lauryn, Taryn; and sister, Dorothy Tazumi. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Clovis Community Hospital, California Armenian Home, and Hinds Hospice for providing excellent care. A Memorial Service will be held at the Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center located at 2690 E. Alluvial Ave. in Fresno on October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 9, 2019