Coming from a very sports-minded family, it was no surprise to see his success as both a semi-pro baseball and semi-pro football player. However, it was ultimately a competitive challenge from a friend that turned the unlikely sport of bowling into his profession and lifelong love. In 1950, Ed married Donna Parker and together they had 3 children, Mark, Jodi and Martin. They raised their young children in Oakland before moving to Fresno in 1961 when Ed was invited to be a member of the Fresno Bombers, the Fresno team for the upstart National Bowling League. While the league did not survive, Ed would continue his career in the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) and went on tour beginning in 1963. For several years, Donna and the children would join Ed on the tour during the summer, traveling from tournament to tournament throughout the US and Canada. Though a very successful and recognized bowler, it took several years for Ed to capture his first PBA tournament win, which finally came in 1970 during the nationally-televised Greater Los Angeles Open in Arcadia, California. And while sweet, his most memorable PBA win came just one year later at the 1971 Fresno PBA Open at Cedar Lanes. For years he was sponsored by Spalding Wathen/Cedar Lanes, and was a home town favorite. In 1974 Ed married Janey Busick and they had a daughter, Shalon. He relocated to San Jose and along with continuing on the PBA tour, fulfilled his dream of opening a pro shop. Ed and Janey opened Almaden Awards and Trophies, providing trophies and awards for various bay area school districts, sports teams and companies. When the satellite television craze began, Ed opened Almaden Satellite where he sold and installed satellite dishes for business and residential customers. While running two businesses, and touring on weekends on the Senior PBA tour, Ed continued to bowl league three nights per week. Growing tired of inconsistencies in small tour options for bowlers, Ed took over the Northern California Senior Bowling Tour, which held one event each month between Los Angeles and Northern California. After losing his beloved wife Janey in 2004, Ed retired, closed Almaden Awards after thirty years in business, and moved back to Fresno to be with his 4 children and multiple grandchildren. When Ed became ill with cancer in 2007, he reconnected with his first wife Donna who helped nurse him through his illness. They remained companions until her death in 2015. In 2010, Ed was inducted into the Central California United States Bowling Congress (CCUSBC) Hall of Fame with his family and friends in attendance to celebrate his lifelong achievements. Over the last several years, you could find Ed at Uncle Harry's Bagelry every Sunday surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Living up to his motto - you never stop, because when you stop you have nothing to live for - Ed rode his bike twice a day around his neighborhood with his beloved dogs in the basket, waving to neighbors as he passed by. He was also actively bowling in two senior leagues at the time of his passing. Ed's loves included sports, politics, gambling, fishing, his family and his friends. Ed was the life of the party, a jokester, loved attention and was even known as the "twist king of the PBA" for his dancing skills. We love and miss him dearly but remember the caring, stubborn, funny, sarcastic, loving, and giving person he was. He left a legacy of passion, persistence, and hard work that will not soon be forgotten. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Janey, ex-wife/friend Donna, and son Mark. He is survived by daughters Jodi and Shalon, son Martin, grandchildren John Kinder Jr., Amy Kinder Durham, Russell Bourg, Marcel, Dion and Jehan Bourdase, Rachael Ledesma, Ashley Angell, Melissa Fowlkes, Devyn, Kaylin and Jaylen Ross, Amanda Busick, and Kacee English, along with 21 great grandchildren. A celebration of Ed's life will be held August 2, 2019 at Cross City Christian Church Youth Center in Fresno at 10:30am with a reception lunch immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to BPAA Bowling Foundation. https://bpaa.com/bpaa/about-the-bpaa/bowling-foundation/donate

On June 26, 2019, we lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Edmund Henry Bourdase. Ed, born on September 15, 1928 to parents Henry Bourdase and Edna Risi, was raised in Oakland along with brother Jack and sister Diane. As a boy, Ed began hunting and fishing with his father and brother - an activity he continued through most of his adult life and passed along to new generations that followed. As a young man, he worked for General Motors assembling cars and served in the United States National Guard.