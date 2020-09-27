Edmund Roessler passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, in Fresno, California. Edmund was born on April 19, 1932, in Dubljanowka, Ukraine, the youngest of five children of Adolph and Olga Roessler. After World War II, Edmund settled near Strassberg, Germany. There he met his future wife, Margarete Wruk and they were married in 1952. Edmund and family immigrated to the U.S. in 1955, where he began working for Briscoe Manufacturing of Kerman. In 1966, he started working for Elliott Manufacturing where he was the Welding Shop Foreman for 26 years and retired in 1992. He loved going to the mountains, coast, camping with his family, and traveling. Edmund was a devout Christian and member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Fresno. Edmund and Margarete lovingly raised and supported their children (and spouses): Angelika (Gary), Bernhard (Anne), Harold, and Arnold (Stephanie); eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Sunday September 27, 2020,from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 N. Teilman, Fresno, CA In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church to support peace, end hunger, and spread kindness.

