Take your new wings and soar high into the heavens . Eduardo (Eddie) Ramon Valdez was born November 4, 1951 and passed away September 14, 2020. Eddie was pre ceded in death by his parents Juan C. Valdez and Elvira (Vera) H. Calderon, paternal grandparents Eduardo and Maria Alaniz and maternal grandparents Margarito and Basilia Calderon. He is survived by his son Estevan R. Valdez and grandchildren Estevan Jr., Adrian, Alecia, Kaitlyn and Ehvery Valdez, Parker, Arizona. S urvived by siblings Jose,Benjamin, Armando,Luis Valdez , Dorotea V.Alvarez, Patricia V.Tashjian & Maria V. Alarcon May you be granted eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon you and loved ones who have gone before us . Graveside service at 11:30am Saturday,October 1 0th , 2020 at Dos Palos Cemetery ;1800 Elgin Ave., Dos Palos, CA 93620