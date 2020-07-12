Edward Arkelian was born to Senekerim and Araxy Arakelian in Detroit, Michigan on March 22, 1930. He passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 90 years of age. Ed spent his childhood in Fresno, Ca., graduating from Fresno High School in 1947. At age 18, he entered the U.S. Army and served one year in Texas. Ed spent five years in the Army reserves. He graduated from Fresno State College with a Bachelors of Science degree in 1952. Ed enrolled in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California; graduating in 1956 with his PharmD. His primary profession was that of a dedicated pharmacist, spanning 45 years. Ed married Lurlynne Crosthwaite in Los Angeles, Ca. on April 16, 1955. He was a passionate lifelong learner. Ed "self-studied" law through La Salle Extension University; obtaining his law degree in 1978. In 1980, he passed the bar exam and specialized in wills and trusts on a "part-time" basis. Ed taught an Anatomy course over a 10-year period at Fresno City College during the evening hours. In addition to his passion for learning, Ed had a great love and fondness for nature, much in part to his invaluable childhood experiences in the Boy Scouts. By the young age of 24, he had reached the summit of Mt. Whitney on two separate occasions. Ed loved traveling with his wife, Lynn. His favorite hobbies were birdwatching, reading, gardening, and spending countless hours researching the origins of his family. His steadfast research culminated in the production of a family history book. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sisters; Joy and Rose, and his brother Zaven. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Lurlynne of 65 years; his daughter, Pam Smiley and her husband Jerry Smiley; his son, Jeff Arkelian and his wife Lynn Arkelian; their children, Jacklyn, Breeann, and Rachel; his son Craig Arkelian and his wife Denise Arkelian; their children Brett and Ryan; his son Brian Arkelian and his wife Susie Arkelian; their children Jenna and Derek. Ed was a kind, decent, selfless and humble human being who lived his life with the highest of integrity. His love for "family" was incomparable. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of St. Mary's Home Health & Hospice Care and Home Instead Senior Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the John Muir Sierra Club or Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church.

