Ed Boele was born in Fresno, CA., the youngest of eight children, to Lena and Peter Boele. It was at San Joaquin Memorial H.S., where he excelled in football, basketball, and track, that he met his future bride, Faye Horstmeier. Ed went on to build a fifty-four-year career at the Electric Motor Shop while raising five children with Faye. Ed or Popo, as he was called by his grandkids, was the consummate family man. Nothing pleased him more than family holiday parties, birthdays, and bar-b-ques. While he worked hard, Ed could play as equally hard. He truly was loved by all. Ed passed on just as he would have wished, early in the morning, sleeping in his own bed next to Faye. In addition to Faye, Ed is survived by Michael and Maria Boele, Pete and Alma Boele, Casey and Renee Clinger, Alicia and Jon Eriksen, and Chris and Krysten Boele. Also surviving him are 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson Christopher Clinger. As God would have it Ed was able to partake in his "celebration of life" when he and Faye celebrated 70 years of true wedded bliss in February of this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93701

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 26, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to the Boele, Horstmeier and extended families of Ed and Faye. Whether family gatherings or accidental encounters at the hardware store, it was always a joy to visit with Ed. He always met us with warm and loving enthusiasm.
Norma Depoyan
Family
