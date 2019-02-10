Fresno architect Edward (Babe) Avedisian passed away peacefully from natural causes on January 17, 2019, at the age of 94. Ed was a gifted architect, musician, and artist. He was born and raised in Fresno, the youngest of four children of Baghdasar and Anna Avedisian. Ed graduated from Fresno High School in 1942, and served his country in World War II from 1943 to 1945 as a member of the Army's 353 Engineering Command Battalion, clearing out jungles throughout the Pacific Theater to build airstrips and structures designed to launch attacks on enemy positions. Upon his return home from the war, Ed was accepted to the University of Southern California School of Architecture, where he later graduated as a member of the Tau Sigma Delta and Scarab Honor Societies. After graduation, he returned to Fresno, initially working with Walter Wagner & Partners, Architects and Engineers designing many large commercial projects, including the award-winning Rockwell Manufacturing Company facility in Porterville, California, which was featured in the national professional publication, Architectural Record. After six years with Walter Wagner, he started his own practice and over the next fifty years designed many building projects throughout California. In Fresno, such projects included downtown's First Western Bank, First Armenian Presbyterian Church, Hope Lutheran Church, Silver Dollar Hofbrau, Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater, and the Royale Drive-in, the first electronically operated drive-in, which was also featured in Architectural Record. In 2009, the Central California Builders Exchange recognized Ed as an honorary member, and in 2012 the American Institute of Architects awarded him the Presidential Citation for Lifetime Achievement. Ed was not only ambidextrous, allowing him to draw with one hand while lettering with the other, he also had the ability to efficiently write upside down. Among other pursuits, Ed was a professional musician, playing primarily alto and tenor saxophone. After World War II ended, he was reassigned to the 398 Army Special Forces Band, and also played professionally entertaining the troops as a band member for various Bob Hope USO shows. Later, he helped form and played lead alto for the "Statesmen Big Band." For many years, the Statesmen played various gigs to benefit California State University, Fresno music students. Ed's architectural training during the Post-War period fostered a commitment to and passion for professional and technical excellence, which also extended to his experimentation with and mastery of various styles of watercolor painting. Ed is survived by his grand niece Karla Corcoran and grand nephew Kevin Emerzian; great-grandniece Molly Boyett and her husband Nick Boyett; great-grandnephews Rory Corcoran, Kyle Corcoran, Ben Emerzian, Zac Emerzian, and Troy Corcoran; great-great-grandniece Zadie Rey Corcoran; and godson Marc Kerkochian. Private services were held. Donations may be made to a Fresno State Music Department memorial scholarship set up in Ed's name.