Born in Detroit MI to Elton and Marie Nold. He was a professional photographer for the Detroit Times and the Fresno Bee most recently. He retired in 1985. Edward enjoyed a great long life, 100 years to be exact. Hobbies in his younger years were being physically fit by working out at the Turner's Club in Detroit. In his later years he enjoyed his boat at Pineflat Lake with family and friends. He also enjoyed fine dining with his wife Gladys and friends. The Elbow Room being his favorite since 1961 til July 12, 2019. Edward is survived by his son Ed Nold Jr and his wife Mary, daughter Cheryl Nold Cervantes, granddaughter Aprille Meza and husband Jesus, Great-grandson Jordan Vasquez and Albert Meza. Edward is proceeded in death by his wife Gladys, daughter Marde, parents, a brother, and a sister. Edward requested no services. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date.