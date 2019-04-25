Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD DEE (SKIP) YETMAN. View Sign Service Information Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 (559)-299-4372 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM Boice Funeral Home 308 Pollasky Ave Clovis , CA 93612 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family & friends, Skip passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 63 after a brief battle with cancer. Skip was born on June 16, 1955 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to parents Edward DeWitt & Cuba Faye Yetman. The family transferred with Shell Oil several times and lived in New Orleans, Houston, TX, Bakersfield and Valencia, CA. Skip graduated in 1974 from William S Hart High School in Newhall, CA where he excelled in track and won medals running the 440 and the relay. He attended Bakersfield College where he met his future wife, Kathy Angove. They moved to Fresno and graduated from Fresno State University. They married in 1984 and welcomed their son Zachary in 1997. Skip retired in 2008 from Westland's Water District in Fresno as a Network Administrator. After retirement, Skip enjoyed building robotics with his son and was involved in Boy Scouts where Zachary earned his Eagle Scout. Skip spent countless hours researching the Yetman family tree with his loyal dog, Danny by his side. He enjoyed family trips to the mountains and relaxing at their cabin in Sugarloaf. Skip never met a stranger and had the ability to talk to anyone and make them feel comfortable. He had a great sense of humor and loved a good joke. Family meant everything to Skip and he is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Yetman, son Zachary Yetman, and man's best friend Danny. Two sisters who adored him: Cindy Eckard (Cary) & Nancy Hollman. Nephews: Evan Eckard (Courtney); children Lennox, Aidan, Cora & Cuba; Bret Eckard & children Madison, Jackson, Connor, Sloane, & Tatum; Ryan Hollman (Katie) & children Sage & Elliott; and Bryce Hollman (Elizabeth) & children Andrew & Natalie. Sisters-in-law: Karen Macklin (Brian) & children Meagan & Bret; and Carolyn Gentry & children Lindsey & Lauren; mother-in-law Nancy Angove; and numerous aunts, uncles, & cousins. Skip is preceded in death by parents Edward & Faye Yetman and father-in-law John Angove. A celebration of life will be held on April 26, 2019 at Boice Funeral Home Chapel, 308 Pollasky Ave, Clovis CA at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis CA. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 25, 2019

