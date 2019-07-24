Passed July 12th, his old used car dealer heart gave out. After living nearly 83 years, the last 20 yrs in the Philippines, he left us to join family & friends in Heaven. His father, my grand-father would have said, "He's so lucky". Survived by 3 sons, Russ, Craig, & Quentin, as well as their spouses, grand-kids, numerous family members and friends. He will truly be missed. Service held at grave site, Friday 26th, Clovis cemetery, Herndon and Villa. Lunch will follow at Tornino's Banquets Shaw and Blackstone.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 24, 2019