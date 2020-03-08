Guest Book View Sign Service Information WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES 1524 9TH ST Sanger , CA 93657-3125 (559)-875-6555 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM the Domoto family ranch 530 N. Rio Vista Sanger , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

With his family's hands and hearts joined together with Ed's, he passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, knowing how much he was loved and cherished. Ed was born in Fresno and was raised in the Lone Star area, graduating from Lone Star Elementary School, Sanger High School, Reedley College, and Fresno State. He worked as a Health Analyst for the County of Fresno from 1975 to 2010. In 1987, Ed and his family moved to the Yamamoto family farm to help his parents and to raise the kids. Ed loved his family immensely and was so proud of his amazing children and grandchildren. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Seichi and Masaie Yamamoto. Ed is survived by Mona, his wife of 43 years; son, Michael Yamamoto and wife, Heather; daughters, Breanne Phillips and husband, Dallen, Tisha Jett and husband, Tanner, Brittany Bunnell and husband, Kurt; grandchildren, Tyson and Reece Phillips, Cash and Corbin Jett, Brooklynn Yamamoto, and Benjamin and Tora Bunnell; and sister, Donna and husband, Scott Thompson. A Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at the Domoto Family Ranch at 530 N. Rio Vista, Sanger, CA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555 Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 8, 2020

