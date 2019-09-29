Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Grootendorst. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM San Joaquin Country Club 3484 W Bluff Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Grootendorst was born in Boskoop, Netherlands on November 19, 1934. He passed away on September 19, 2019 in Fresno at the age of 84. Edward, his twin brother Hendrik, and older brother Peter were born to Edward and Jeanne (Oosthoek) Grootendorst in a small town located in the floriculture area of South Holland. They lost their mother when the twins were infants. In 1939, the brothers, their father, stepmother Commerina and sister Miri moved to Leeds, England where they lived during Edward Grootendorst was born in Boskoop, Netherlands on November 19, 1934. He passed away on September 19, 2019 in Fresno at the age of 84. Edward, his twin brother Hendrik, and older brother Peter were born to Edward and Jeanne (Oosthoek) Grootendorst in a small town located in the floriculture area of South Holland. They lost their mother when the twins were infants. In 1939, the brothers, their father, stepmother Commerina and sister Miri moved to Leeds, England where they lived during WWII . The family immigrated to the United States in 1946 for greater business opportunity, initially living in Benton Harbor, MI before moving to Brookings, OR. Edward graduated from Brookings High School in 1952. He then attended The Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA, graduating in 1955. While attending Palmer, Edward was naturalized as a US citizen in March 1954 at the age of 19. After Palmer, he became a licensed chiropractor in California and started practicing. In 1957, he was drafted into the Army and served two years in the medical corps. In 1959, he started his own chiropractic practice in Madera, CA. Two years later, Edward met his wife-to-be, Terri, a high school teacher originally from North Dakota. Edward and Terri married in 1962, had three children and raised their family in Madera. After the children were grown, they built a new home in Fresno where they lived for the past 25 years. Edward strived for and achieved success in his contributions to the chiropractic profession. He practiced in Madera for over fifty years until he retired at age 77. He was involved in the community, dedicated to his family, and served as a mentor to many. Together with Terri, the couple shared a passion for world travel, architecture, arts and literature, the game of bridge, and celebrating holidays and milestones with family and friends. Edward is preceded in death by his parents and wife Terri who passed in 2018. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Lamm and husband David of Walnut Creek; daughter Tonya Grootendorst of San Francisco; son John Grootendorst and wife Jill of Fresno; brother Hendrik Grootendorst of Lake Oswego, OR, brother Peter Grootendorst of Bonita, CA, sister Miri Davis of Bellevue, WA; and grandchildren, Lauren Lamm, John Lamm, Jaycee Grootendorst and Jordyn Grootendorst. A celebration of Edward's life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at San Joaquin Country Club, 3484 W Bluff Ave., Fresno, CA. Remembrances can be made to San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation Trust, Inc., 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93730. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

