Service Information Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel 202 North Teilman Fresno , CA 937061310 (559)-268-9292 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel 202 North Teilman Fresno , CA 937061310 Memorial service 11:00 AM Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel 202 North Teilman Fresno , CA 937061310 Obituary

Edward Helmuth, Age 91, of Kerman CA, passed away on Friday Nov 15, 2019. Ed was born and raised in Kerman. He attended Empire Elementary School and graduated from Kerman High School in 1946. As a third-generation farmer he followed the family tradition of growing grapes for raisins. He was hard working and he took great pride in the appearance of his ranches and the quality of the crops he produced. In addition to his love of farming he was passionate about his hobby of fishing. At a young age, he began fishing on the San Joaquin River with his father and grandfather during the spring and fall Salmon runs. The fishing trips continued throughout his life with his family creating wonderful memories for his children and grandchildren. Ed was born August 13, 1928, the middle child of August and Annie Helmuth. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Jonell Helmuth and sister, Anita Dettman. He is survived by Esther, his loving and devoted wife of 65 years; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Donna Helmuth; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Kevin Herman; grandchildren, Nicole Ruffoni, Erik and Lindsey Herman; great grandchildren, Gianna and Rocco Ruffoni. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to dad's caregivers, Laura Serena and her husband Jose; Kristina Socias and her husband Tommy of Noble Servant Homes. Visitation will be held at Stephens and Bean Chapel on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stephens and Bean Chapel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Nancy Hind's Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue, Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636-8762. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 22, 2019

