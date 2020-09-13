Edward Lane, alias "Fast Eddie" (his tennis nickname), was born in San Francisco, California, December 2nd, 1936 to parents Colonel Frank Lane M.D. and Carmen Lane R.N. He passed away September 6th, 2020, at the age of 83.

Ed always considered Fresno home even though some of his grade school years were spent in Riverside California, Luke Field Arizona, and Hickam Field Honolulu, Hawaii. His father's military career had the family frequently on the move but always returning to Fresno where he graduated from San Joaquin Memorial in 1954 and Fresno State College in 1958 with a degree in marketing.

Life was an interesting journey for Ed starting with his "brush with history" in 1941. His father was in charge of the military hospital at Hickam Field, Hawaii when WWII broke out. His home was on the base two blocks from Pearl Harbor and survived a hit by an anti-aircraft shell that landed in the corner of their house but did not explode. Telling the "December 7th story" was an annual event for the family. In 1981, the 40th anniversary of the attack, Ed had the foresight to tape a two-hour interview of the events with his parents to share with future generations. As he is considered a Pearl Harbor survivor, in 2016 he was thrilled to attend the 75th anniversary of the attack at a ceremony at Hickam Field.

Ed always felt that thanks to his wonderful parents and caring big brother, Mike, he acquired some good people skills and a work ethic that served him well. These skills were pivotal in advancing his 36-year career with a large California state agency where he was appointed by the governor's office to an upper management position. He often said, "strive to make your job a labor of love, then everyone wins."

Ed's life was well divided between work, play, and hopefully some good deeds. Thanks to his father's influence he almost always had a job, from shining shoes and setting pins at a bowling alley on the military base where his father was stationed, to driving the small train at Roeding Park Playland, to working in the cafeteria at St. John's school, to working in a fruit packing shed, and selling shoes on Fulton Street. Ed enjoyed it all.

Sports were a big item for Ed, both doing and watching. Fortunately, his wife was often a partner in this. They were season ticket holders for over 60 years to "The Bulldogs" football and basketball games and they rarely missed a home game. They both graduated from Fresno State College in the '50s. On the "doing side" he played high school and "City League" basketball till he was 49. Ed's big commitment and passion was tennis, captaining and playing on several teams from his second home, Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. He served a term as club president and was active on and off the court for over 47 years. Two teams he played on, as well as captained, won national championships. He was also a regular on the Northern California Tennis Association's senior circuit.

Ed's most special moment was the day he and Jeannie stood at the altar of Saint John's Church on December 26th, 1959, and exchanged wedding vows. He truly felt he was marrying the prettiest girl he had ever met...and confirmed over the years that she was even prettier on the inside, and she's Italian! Ed's calm and compassionate demeanor was the perfect complement to his unsinkable, feisty, and energetic "Jeannie." Before they got married they took a compatibility test at the college's counseling center--they flunked--after 60 years, test be damned!

Speaking of special moments, ask Jeannie about entering the Eagle Field dance contest. She was reluctant, but Ed insisted they enter. His home office, filled with trophies and plaques, is a reminder of good times, including a 2nd place dance trophy. Jeannie always said Ed's freestyle moves were hard to follow, but yes he "looked good."

Ed was a proud father to Brian, Valerie, and David and grandfather to Michael, Nicholas, and Alyssa. Some of the best childhood discussions took place around Dad's precious little bar throwing dice and having Shirley Temples. This tradition extended to Martinis and Manhattans for daughter-in-law Lucy and son-in-law Vince. "The Bar" was equipped with an entertaining collection of wind-up, sparkling toys, which were put on hold when anyone had a more serious point to make.

Ed retired after 36 years of state service with the Employment Development Department. A "Resolution" presented by then State Senators Jim Costa and Ken Maddy underscored his numerous career contributions as: "becoming the first manager of the newly created Service Center Program in 1962, serving as the Project Director for Media/Public relations for 185 managers and supervisors statewide, responsible for programs in 10 offices throughout coastal California." He worked to establish EDD as an important and active asset in communities throughout the state and maintained his belief in the positive power of government to respond to the needs of individuals and the community at large. During his career, Ed was much more than a colleague to those with whom he worked. He became a source of inspiration and guidance and a solid foundation during periods of change, but most importantly and yet simply put, he was a good friend whose presence will be sorely missed.

Ed's love of animals was a big part of his nature. He always had pets ranging from dogs and cats to a small rhesus monkey his father brought home from South America, Zombie, and a wild bird, Cole. His current dog, Lily, and cat, Trudy, sense he's gone and they miss their "dad."

He leaves behind his wife and best friend for over 60 years Jean Lane, children Brian, Valerie, and David, grandchildren Michael, Nicholas and Alyssa Bavaro, son-in-law Vince Bavaro and daughter-in-law Lucy Gonzalez.

Due to COVID 19, a private service will be held and burial will be at the Sanger cemetery.

Thank you to our many dear friends for your heartfelt remembrances and expressions of affection for Ed and all our family.