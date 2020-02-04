his courageous battle with brain cancer. Ed grew up in Fresno where he graduated from Bullard High and Fresno State. He lived in Aptos for 43 years. Ed served in the California Air National Guard as an F-102 pilot. As a United Air Lines pilot, he flew the world for 33 years. He was a member of the Santa Cruz Co Democratic Party, the Retired United Pilots, and Quiet Birdmen. Ed is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat, Eileen Manning-Villar, Mike, Ryan, and Rich Manning, grandchildren Shannon, Ellis, Sarah, Kieran, Katie, Andrew, his siblings Marilyn Bowles, Richard Manning, and Kathleen Murray. Ed was preceded in death by his parents John and Ida M Manning and brother, John Dennis Manning. The family requests donations to the John E. Manning and Ida M Manning Scholarship Fund, c/o Fresno Co. DWC, PO Box 5055, Fresno CA 93755. A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Sat, Feb 8th at 11 am at St. Andrew Presbyterian, 9850 Monroe Ave, Aptos CA.

Ed passed away peacefully January 18th following