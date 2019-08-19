Edward Moore passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 2, 2019. He was a retired truck driver for 38 years. He provided a wonderful life for his family. They spent many years traveling in their beloved motor homes. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Betty Moore. They have one daughter Sandy Mcintosh. Also survived by their son in law Dick McIntosh. Two grandsons, 5great grandchildren and 2 great great. Many nieces and nephews, brother in laws, sister in laws. He had a large wonderful loving family. Arrangements are being made at Wallens in Sanger. Viewing is from 1-7pm On Tuesday 20th. There will be a graveside service only on Wednesday the 21st at 10:am at Sanger Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 19, 2019