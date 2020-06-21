Eddie was born on November 26, 1944 to Samuel and Lizzy Nolen in Ashdown, Arkansas. Eddie was the oldest of 9. He grew up in Chicago and his family later moved to Corcoran, California. Eddie served in the US Army as a medic in the Vietnam War. He received two Purple Heart Medal of Honor and a bronze medal for his service and bravery. Eddie was passionate about helping the community and led a career as a community developer. Eddie always treated everyone he came in contact with with respect and kindness. Eddie is survived by two beloved daughters Nea and Kaia Nolen, six grandchildren Juanita, Linda, Adrianna, Adam, Sierra and Angel. Two brothers, three sisters and a host of other dearly loved relatives. Eddie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he Rest In Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store