Edward Nolen
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie was born on November 26, 1944 to Samuel and Lizzy Nolen in Ashdown, Arkansas. Eddie was the oldest of 9. He grew up in Chicago and his family later moved to Corcoran, California. Eddie served in the US Army as a medic in the Vietnam War. He received two Purple Heart Medal of Honor and a bronze medal for his service and bravery. Eddie was passionate about helping the community and led a career as a community developer. Eddie always treated everyone he came in contact with with respect and kindness. Eddie is survived by two beloved daughters Nea and Kaia Nolen, six grandchildren Juanita, Linda, Adrianna, Adam, Sierra and Angel. Two brothers, three sisters and a host of other dearly loved relatives. Eddie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. May he Rest In Peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
Edward was always a role model movitor and shoulder to lean on. A great man mentor and leader he will be missed. An will always be loved.
Travis Nolen
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved